Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance ‘Vista 2022’ Conference discusses economic future

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest data shows Nevada is growing five times the national average as Clark County reaches a population of 2.4 million, according to local analysts, who say the economic future of Las Vegas looks bright.

That was the announcement made on Tuesday, at the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Conference called Vista 2022.

The majority of newcomers to Clark County say they are from California.

“This is what visitor volume looks like. We are getting it back but we are still 540,000 visitors short. We need to bring that forward. It has not fully recovered even though people are spending more than we have seen them spend previously. Over the past 12 months, we lost over 17 million visitor trips. It’s something we need to get back,” said Jeremy Aguero Raiders Chief Operating and Analytics Officer.

Among the top reasons Californians cited moving to Nevada, high cost of living, rising state taxes, political change, unemployment, and the housing crisis.