Las Vegas getting SIAL America, a trade show for $1.5 trillion US food and beverage industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large “generalist” trade show focused on supporting the $1.5 trillion food and beverage market in the U.S. will launch next year at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to a Tuesday announcement.

SIAL America will come to Las Vegas March 22-24 in 2022, marking the 50-year-old international show’s debut in the United States.

Emerald and @comexposium partner to launch @sial_america, bringing the best of the food industry from around the world to Las Vegas. We look forward to welcoming SIAL America’s organizers, exhibitors and attendees to Las Vegas in March 2022. #VegasMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/zMI1r1Qvjp — Vegas Means Business (@LVCVA) August 17, 2021

“We are excited to welcome SIAL America to Las Vegas for its inaugural show in the U.S.,” said Brian Yost, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

SIAL America is expected to include products from categories including organic & wellness, beverages, grocery, sweets & bakery, fruits & vegetables, seafood, dairy products, frozen foods, snack foods and meats. More information about the show is available at sialamerica.com.

“SIAL’s arrival reinforces Las Vegas’ position as a premiere culinary destination with world-class restaurants and dining experiences,” Yost said.

Emerald Holding, Inc., and Comexposium will join forces to launch the Las Vegas show. Emerald has had a longtime partnership with the LVCVA, including the International Pizza Expo, which is currently running in Las Vegas. Emerald is also involved with Las Vegas shows for ASD Market Week, Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show and the Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show.

Comexposium is one of the world’s leading event organizers.

“This partnership underscores the ever-increasing importance of creating a single event for the food industry,” said Jessica Blue, executive vice president for Emerald. “Emerald and Comexposium share a vision of providing new opportunities for our customers to grow and innovate, which is very exciting for our industry as a whole.”

“The SIAL brand includes 10 international food events in France, Canada, the UAE, India China, Algeria and Indonesia that deliver more than 700,000 attendees and 16,000 exhibitors annually,” according to a Tuesday news release.

Organizers have not said how many exhibitors and attendees are expected for the March 2020 show.

“We look forward to providing the show’s organizers, exhibitors and attendees with an experience that can only be found here,” Yost said.