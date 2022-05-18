LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, festival set to take place this weekend.

The three-day event starts Friday. The event brings in crowds of people and plenty of money.

The pandemic sparked a few changes for the festival in the past and delayed it last year. In 2022, however, it’s back at its usual time.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is being transformed into the festival, and people are bracing for the crowds.

One Motel 6 at Speedway Boulevard has no rooms left.

“EDC is one of the events we look forward to,” said Motel 6 General Manager Beau Desjardin. “We are completely sold out, 100% booked, and we plan to be that way over the weekend.”

Over three days, 400 artists will take over 15 different stages. Some of the biggest DJs in EDM, like Tiesto and Dillon Francis, will be there.

Campers start arriving Thursday morning, and everyone else is booking hotels or Airbnb’s, many of them spending hundreds of dollars a night.

For those who haven’t booked a room, they may be making quite the drive.

“If you’re looking in the immediate area, you’re going to pay a much higher price,” Desjardin continued.

Ingrid Rosa from Entertainment Labor Force has been setting up for the event.

“It’s massive in there, it’s a town, literally EDC town,” Rosa said.

She said that it’s nice to know events are rebooking like they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It means a lot of work, a lot of business, it’s hot, it’s a lot of hours, but it’s good money, a lot of money for people who have been waiting to work,” she added.

People camping at the speedway can arrive starting Thursday morning, and the first set will begin Friday night.

General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP tickets are still for sale. Those are going for about $1,000.

Some more traffic is expected because of the event as well.