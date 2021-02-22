Las Vegas’ gas prices up 17 cents over past month, higher than national average

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The average price of regular-grade gasoline in Las Vegas jumped 17 cents a gallon over the past month to $2.90, according to AAA.

Local gas prices are now back to where they were a year ago.

AAA gas prices show Nevada’s current average, $2.89, is 25 cents higher than the national average of $2.64. Nevada is one of nine states with the highest average gas prices across the country.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high, the Associated Press reports. The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20, 2020.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.