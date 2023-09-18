LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Gas prices have been on a continuous climb for nearly two months and it’s affecting everyone on the road.

The average price of gas in Las Vegas is $4.91 a gallon. It has many drivers asking when they will see some relief.

“This is usually the time of year we see prices going down because demand is going down. The summer driving season is over but we’re not seeing that right now,” John Treanor with AAA said.

He went on to explain that the global oil market is high at $90 a barrel and half of what you are paying at the pump is determined by this.

Gas prices have been on a continuous climb for nearly two months, in September the average price of gas in Las Vegas was $4.91 a gallon. (KLAS)

For many on the road, it hurts their bottom line.

“I’m paying more in gas than I am in rent at this point,” Allison Summers explained.

She said it cost her $156 to fill up her SUV on Monday night.

“It really just cuts into my overall profits at the end of the month and what I am able to spend,” she expressed. “So I am really cutting back on things I wouldn’t have to.”

Gas prices have been on a continuous climb for nearly two months, in September the average price of gas in Las Vegas was $4.91 a gallon. (KLAS)

Meanwhile, others said they are getting creative and filling up both their vehicles at the same time.

“We are trying to save money, but the gas prices were so high,” Allie Isip said.

She told 8 News Now their total between both vehicles is at $125.

Gas is in lower demand and has a good supply, but an active hurricane season is also helping drive up the prices.

“We’re not getting the break that we usually get, that will come eventually, but we don’t know when,” Treanor added.

There will be some relief coming when the winter blend of gas gets mixed in at the end of October.

The summer blend is a cleaner gas and costs more to make, but when winter comes the EPA allows a little more butane to be used.

Gas prices have been on a continuous climb for nearly two months, in September the average price of gas in Las Vegas was $4.91 a gallon. (KLAS)

For many drivers, it is changing their way of life.

“When gas is high, people change their life,” Treanor explained. “They might commute less, try to work from home more, they go to grocery stores or out to eat less.”

For many, it’s still a sticker stock.

“We didn’t realize how expensive it was until today. I think the last time was $4,” Isip said.

“I want to sell my vehicle at this point it sucks,” Summers told 8 News Now.

Gas saving tips

There are some things you can do to help make the most out of your tank of gas.

They include making sure your tires are inflated properly, keeping your tank mostly full, and making fewer trips but longer runs. Another way to save is to join rewards programs that offer discounts on gas.

For more information on the top 10 gas stations and cheaper fuel prices across the Las Vegas valley, click HERE.