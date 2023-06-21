LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When his dad asked Marvin Lamar Smith — aka “Gangster” — why he carried a black and chrome .40 caliber handgun, he said, “To shoot somebody in the face.”

That was before Dion Southern, known as “Juice” on the streets, got into an argument with Smith on Oct. 3, 2022, and ended up dead. He was shot in the face.

Details provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in an arrest report tell the story of a man who was known to rob people at gunpoint in the area near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue. Homeless people living behind an indoor swap meet on Rancho knew 45-year-old Marvin Smith by the street name “Gangster.” He took $15 from one of them, and $3 from another, according to the report.

But the confrontation before the Oct. 3 shooting was about something different, according to investigators. Southern found out that Smith had pulled a gun on his girlfriend, Truby McDowell that night behind. Gangster accused McDowell of stealing his methamphetamine after he was flirting with her and she said she and Southern were in a relationship. After arguing with him, McDowell left and went to Lorenzi Park, just behind the buildings that face Rancho Drive.

When Southern returned to the area where he was camped, behind a pawn shop on Rancho, McDowell had come back and was sorting through her belongings, according to the report. She saw Smith return.

Smith and one of his brothers, Richard Allen Smith, also known as “BG” or “Bounce,” got into an argument with Southern when he accused Gangster of pulling a gun on his girlfriend. He denied pulling the gun, but the argument continued. It was just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 3.

McDowell remembered seeing — out of the corner of her eye in the dark — either Gangster or BG raise an arm toward Southern in a shooting position. There was a single gunshot. Southern was on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face as Gangster and BG left the area on bicycles.

Police spoke to witnesses in the area, including one woman who was recording video on her phone when the shot sounded. It was dark, but the audio was reviewed by investigators.

Homicide detectives located Ronald Smith Sr., the father of Gangster, BG and Ronald Smith II. He confirmed to police that his son carries a .40 caliber handgun and that people on the street said Gangster shot Southern. He said he was homeless, but he lived on Covington Street — near Rancho and Bonanza Road — with his sons before they were evicted.

Detectives said Gangster’s other brother, Ronald Allen Smith II, told them Gangster saw the argument with McDowell. “Ronald stated Marvin had an ‘attitude’ and was not acting like himself on the day of the shooting,” according to the report.

Investigators found an email address for Marvin Lamar Smith, and were able to confirm he had repeated internet searches in the days following the shooting, including the search terms:

“man get shot and killed on bonanza and rancho Monday the 3rd of October”

“look up man shot and killed on Bonanza and Rancho”

“man shot and killed on bonanza and rancho Monday night”

Those were among the searches on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7. Weeks later, police found he had searched:

“photos of gunshot wounds in the mans back pictures”

“gunshot wounds to the head”

“man shot and killed on bonanza and rancho monday night”

Those searches were on Nov. 1.

Police picked up Marvin Lamar Smith last week outside of the Silver Nugget Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

He faces felony charges including open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of drug possession.

He is currently in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a July court appearance.