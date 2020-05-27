Las Vegas casinos, resorts to reopen some properties June 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Governor Steve Sisolak officially announced he “feels confident” on June 4 as the date gaming operations can resume, Strip properties are confirming they will reopen their doors a week from Thursday.

The following gaming and hotel properties have confirmed they will reopen on Thursday, June 4:

Caesars Entertainment (2 properties): Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts: Wynn and Encore

Las Vegas Sands: Venetian Resort

MGM Resorts (4 properties): Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand, The Signature

NOTE: Most properties are undergoing a phased reopening, with a small number at a time, until there is an increase in demand to open more.

The above list includes the properties that have confirmed their reopening to 8 News Now through email, statements, etc. There are other properties also planning to open on June 4, as stated on their websites.

Caesars Entertainment says both gaming and hospitality operations will resume at the properties on Thursday, June 4 after being closed for more than two months due to the state shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment shared Wednesday it “anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.”

Complying with physical distancing guidelines, both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games. The company is suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Caesars expects Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the gaming floor at The LINQ Hotel & Casino to be the next properties on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen, if there is enough demand.

Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement its previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols.

Wynn Resorts says both hotel towers and the casino, as well as all restaurants will reopen on June 4 as well. The resort’s newest restaurant, Elio, will open later in the month.

The company plans to offer guests “a complete Las Vegas experience by opening every amenity and outlet available.”

Amenities available at Wynn properties include:

Both Wynn and Encore hotel towers

Two 24-hour casinos with a variety of table games and slots as well as the Race & Sports Book

The resort’s full portfolio of fine-dining restaurants, lounges, and casual eateries, several with outdoor seating on open verandas and patios

Expansive resort pools with private cabanas

Wynn’s 18-hole championship golf course

Nightly entertainment at the Lake of Dreams

Three retail esplanades

Full-service beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments and fitness centers

In addition, Wynn says it has implemented several new enhancements in social distancing, touchless technologies, and cleaning protocols:

Non-invasive thermal temperature checks and face coverings provided at all entrances

Automatic hand sanitizer stations, UV Technology, and electrostatic sprayers will be utilized throughout the resort

Sealed guest rooms after meticulous sanitization by Wynn’s professional housekeeping staff

Amenity kits including sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and face coverings in each guest room

Dedicated team of cleaning professionals sanitizing public guest areas 24 hours a day

Wynn employees have all been tested for COVID-19, the company stated in its news release. They are all required to wear face coverings.

MGM Resorts plans to open four of its 12 properties on June 4, including Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature.

At opening, MGM Resorts says the amenities at all of its properties will be limited. “As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen,” the company said in a news release on Wednesday.

Key initiatives of the company’s Seven-Point Safety Plan include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing offered for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, certain table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone hand-washing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App will allow hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants will wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com). We will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

MGM Resorts announced last week that complimentary self-parking will be available for guests, but valet parking will not be operational.

The Venetian Resort is expecting to also open June 4, but plans on doing so in phases. In a statement to 8 News Now, Las Vegas Sands stated the Venetian Tower will open fire and the Palazzo tower will follow at a later date.

Following the announcement from Governor Sisolak regarding reopening Nevada’s gaming industry, The Venetian Resort will accept reservations for arrivals beginning June 4, when we anticipate opening our doors to the public. As we look to open in phases, the Venetian tower will be the first available; The Palazzo tower will follow at a later date. We continue to adhere to guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities including the Southern Nevada Health District, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Upon opening, our guests can expect the amenities of a luxury Las Vegas resort including: a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, several bars including the acclaimed Dorsey Cocktail Bar, our fully renovated Venetian pool deck, fitness center and multiple retail outlets. Reservations scheduled for arrivals on June 1-3 will be cancelled automatically. All first responders and community heroes who previously booked our special “Get the LOVE” offer over June 1-3 will be contacted by our team to reschedule their complimentary stay. In light of the COVID-19 situation, we have launched Venetian Clean, our commitment to more than 800 separate initiatives to enhance safety and minimize risk for our visitors and Team Members. Additionally, as we prepare for opening, we are performing COVID-19 testing on all Venetian Team Members to ensure our workforce is ready to serve. For more information on Venetian Clean, visit: venetian.com/venetianclean. Venetian Resort

