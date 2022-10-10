LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Global Expo 2022 is in Las Vegas this week at the Venetian Expo Center. The convention shows off the latest and greatest in gambling and e-gaming technologies.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a company which is headquartered in Las Vegas that is showcasing gaming across different platforms.

“We give players the games they want to play anywhere they want to play. So whether that’s your local casino or if you play from your mobile device, on a social casino site, for fun or free, or if you live in a state that allows online real money wagering, you’ll find us there as well,” said Tony Lewin, vice president of sales for Light & Wonder, Inc.

New concepts that have debuted at the show often end up on casino floors within a year or two. G2E ends Thursday.