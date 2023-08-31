LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, meaning residents of Southern Nevada will likely be asked to donate to childhood cancer causes.

The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is asking that residents consider “keeping it local” during the month by donating to Cure 4 the Kids to help Southern Nevada children battling cancer.

“Since 2007, we have been the beacon of hope for families affected by childhood cancer who can receive the treatment that will save their life in their hometown,” Annette Logan-Parker, Founder and CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation said.

During an average year, the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation provides approximately 5,000 patient visits to children affected by cancer or rare diseases. The foundation’s Charity Care Program ensures that every child in need of pediatric cancer or rare disease treatment receives it.

The foundation is a member of the Children’s Oncology Group, the world’s leading organization of childhood cancer physicians and treatment centers. Because of this, Cure 4 The Kids is the only treatment center in Southern Nevada that can provide patients with access to “promising clinical trials,” which often lead the way to better and more successful treatments.

“We’ve found that many people who support childhood cancer causes believe a portion of funds given to national childhood cancer organizations somehow will benefit our facility,” Logan-Parker explained. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case. We want people to know when they donate to C4K, those funds help children here in Southern Nevada.”

This September, the organization is hoping to raise $100,000. There are several ways to donate to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation:

According to the Cure 4 The Kids website, donations can help provide vital equipment, medication, and therapy to patients and staff.