Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week returns March 21-24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention Center’s next big event is coming up in late March, bringing four premiere food shows in for Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week.

The addition of SIAL America adds punch to an already popular set of shows set for March 21-24. It’s the first show for SIAL America, marking the 50-year-old international show’s debut in the United States.

The full lineup:

SIAL America: the first-of-its-kind “generalist” food and beverage show. Attending will be importers, food service companies, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and restaurateurs looking to discover, innovate and learn. The show is a collaboration between international trade show organizers, Emerald and Comexposium.

The shows will run at the same time, bringing together decision-makers from all sectors of the $1.5 trillion food and beverage industry as it continues to recover.

It could also be a good measuring stick for Las Vegas conventions, which have returned with lower attendance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The latest omicron variant did not produce any further restrictions on travel, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ended the state’s mask mandate on Thursday.

The show brings together leading trade show organizers Emerald and Questex.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Questex for the inaugural edition of Food and Beverage Industry Week. It will be an exciting and invaluable week for everyone in the food and beverage industry,” said Jessica Blue, executive vice president of Emerald.

Since in-person meetings and conventions returned in June 2021, the convention center has hosted 58 trade shows and events with more than 800,000 attendees, according to LVCVA.