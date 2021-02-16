Las Vegas flights affected by deep freeze in Texas, other cities

front view of different types of aircrafts，they are moving on the runway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights in and out of Texas airports are being canceled as freezing weather continues, and some flights departing Las Vegas to Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston have also been canceled.

Airlines have canceled more than 20 flights scheduled to arrive at McCarran from Amarillo, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Some flights from Denver and Nashville have also been canceled.

Travelers should contact airlines for updates, or look at flight information on McCarran International Airport’s website:

Las Vegas arrivals and departures