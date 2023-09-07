LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters, police officers, and military personnel will be climbing 108 floors for a good cause this Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, 343 participants will be climbing the stairs at The Strat Hotel and Casino as a tribute to 9/11. The number of participants is representative of the number of New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as a result of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Each participant will wear a lanyard displaying a photo of a fallen firefighter.

The climb will benefit several charities, including the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, and the Vegas Fire & Rescue Charitable Association.

Those who wish to participate must show a valid driver’s license and proof of active Fire, Police, EMT, or Military ID on the day of the event. You can still register at this link. There is a $40 registration fee.

The climb is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., registration is at 7:30 a.m.

According to the ticketing page for the event, it is a non-timed event, but start times will be individual and staggered. There will be three different climbing pace groups:

Green – Fast Pace (Run/Jog) – The ultimate test; this group will be comprised of the fitness elite. Please be prepared to run or jog all 108 flights of stairs.

Yellow – Moderate Pace (Speed Walk) – The endurance test; this group will be pushing through at a speed walk pace for the entire 108-flight climb.

Red Group – Slow Pace (Walk) – The challenge; there is no truly easy climb as you walk over 108 flights of stairs. This group will walk at a slow pace.

Personal protective equipment is optional for this event, though no tools or weapons are permitted.

Those not participating can still donate on the ticketing website.

After the climb, there will be a “Toast to the Fallen” at PT’s Wings and Sports located in the Strat. After participants have finished their climb, they will be able to join their friends, families, and other guests in the restaurant for a toast to honor all those who lost their lives on 9/11.