LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– To honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, over 200 active firefighters, police, EMTs, and military personnel came together to climb up the steps to the top of The Strat Hotel’s 1,149-foot tower.
On Saturday morning, first responders across the valley came together to climb 1,455 steps to the top of The Strat in honor of those who died on 9/11.
Each participant was climbing in full gear and wore a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter to represent the heroes whose lives were lost on that day.
After the climb, the participants, family, and friends were invited to raise a glass at a local bar in memory of those who sacrificed their lives 21 years ago.