Participants line up before the tower climb(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– To honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, over 200 active firefighters, police, EMTs, and military personnel came together to climb up the steps to the top of The Strat Hotel’s 1,149-foot tower.

On Saturday morning, first responders across the valley came together to climb 1,455 steps to the top of The Strat in honor of those who died on 9/11.

Group photo of participants before the tower climb at The STRAT(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Jake Levesque, Dellena Criner, Chad Paddock, Mario Rueda and David Foster of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Participants line up before the tower climb(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Chad Paddock, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue peer fitness trainer and firefighter engineer, honors the fallen with a speech(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Participants pose before the tower climb at The STRAT(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Participants pose before beginning the tower climb at The STRAT(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Participants prepare to climb The STRAT’s tower(Courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Each participant was climbing in full gear and wore a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter to represent the heroes whose lives were lost on that day.

After the climb, the participants, family, and friends were invited to raise a glass at a local bar in memory of those who sacrificed their lives 21 years ago.