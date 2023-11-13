LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thrive Cannabis Marketplace announced Monday that its first cannabis lounge, Smoke and Mirrors, will be opening later this year.

According to a release, Smoke and Mirrors will integrate “high-fidelity music entertainment, food and beverage, and creative mixology offerings.”

“We are thrilled to introduce our lounge to Vegas and officially bring Smoke and Mirrors to life this year,” Mitch Britten, CEO of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, said. “This incredible state-of-the-art venue has been in progress since 2021 and will change the cannabis industry in Las Vegas, creating a new and exciting experience for locals and travelers alike.”

The release said Smoke and Mirrors plans to open at 2975 South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive “later this year.” The company had not announced the opening date at the time of publication.

The lounge will have a “curated menu of cannabis products,” and “one-of-a-kind” infused food and beverage menu items.

In addition to local and touring DJs and live bands, Smoke and Mirrors will also host comedy shows, movie screenings, product launches, and more.