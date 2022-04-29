LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First Friday’s May 6 event in Las Vegas will be held in the arts district and will feature a Beer Festival, an art walk, and a food garden and bar area.

The art walk on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated 60 First Friday artists and craftspeople.

The Beer Festival is a ticketed 21+ event. General admission is $40 and VIP tickets are $50. The festival will feature unlimited beer samples with over 35 beers, ciders, and seltzers.

A chef from Taverna Costera, Chef Todd English from The Pepper Club, and Chef Jean Noel-Derval from Art Houz Theaters will also be offering tastings at the event, and over 15 gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

The City of Las Vegas main stage will also have Deblan Music beginning at 5 p.m., followed by Blake Wisner, Arena Red, and Classic Chaos.

The entertainment, food garden, and bar will be located in the Art Square parking lot.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars, and other retail businesses will also be open for First Friday.

The art walk and the full event will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The City paid parking lot at 500 S Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover Avenue and 1st Street, and First Friday is only operating paid parking in a lot adjacent to 920 Commerce St. To see parking options, visit this link.