Heavy rain has flooded streets around the Las Vegas valley. This is Sahara Ave. and Nellis Blvd. (Credit: RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the First Friday Instagram page, the event originally scheduled for Sept. 1 has been canceled due to weather concerns.

Lightning and flooding have caused organizers of First Friday Las Vegas to cancel September’s First Friday event “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to the highly unpredictable and severe weather, today’s First Friday is unfortunately canceled,” organizers for the event said in an Instagram post. “Please stay tuned for more information, and stay safe during this time.”

First Friday is a well-known monthly event that showcases local artists, musicians, makers, and more in Downtown Las Vegas.

Organizers of the event encourage community members to support local artists every day, not just at First Friday events. They suggest buying from online stores or by simply following and supporting their work virtually.