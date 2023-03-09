LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Herman Moody, southern Nevada’s first Black police officer, will be laid to rest Thursday. Moody, who was 98, passed away on February 25.
His funeral is being held at Mountaintop Faith Ministries, 2845 S. Lindell Road. There will be a public viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Las Vegas was still heavily segregated in 1946 when Moody was hired by what was then the Las Vegas Police Department. At that time, there was no police academy and he had to teach himself how to file reports that stood up in court and read numerous books about Nevada law.
Moody served for three decades, retiring as a detective in 1977. After his retirement, Moody continued his passion for mentoring younger police officers.