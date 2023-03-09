LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Herman Moody, southern Nevada’s first Black police officer, will be laid to rest Thursday. Moody, who was 98, passed away on February 25.

His funeral is being held at Mountaintop Faith Ministries, 2845 S. Lindell Road. There will be a public viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.

This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Las Vegas police officer Herman Moody. Las Vegas was still heavily segregated in 1946 when Moody became the city’s first Black police officer. Because of the color of his skin, his police work was confined to the Historic Westside, the heart of the city’s Black community near downtown Las Vegas, where Moody grew up, met his wife, raised their five daughters and died Feb. 25, 2023. He was 98. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Las Vegas was still heavily segregated in 1946 when Moody was hired by what was then the Las Vegas Police Department. At that time, there was no police academy and he had to teach himself how to file reports that stood up in court and read numerous books about Nevada law.

Herman Moody, who was Las Vegas’ first Black career police officer, retired in 1977. Metro said he died Saturday, Feb. 25, at age 98. (KLAS)

Moody served for three decades, retiring as a detective in 1977. After his retirement, Moody continued his passion for mentoring younger police officers.