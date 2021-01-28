Las Vegas firm files lawsuit against tour bus company, driver involved in deadly crash near Grand Canyon

This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. One person died, and two were critically injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law firm Eglet Adams filed a lawsuit against the Las Vegas-based tour bus company and driver involved in a deadly crash near the Grand Canyon on Jan. 22. The incident left one woman dead and dozens of others injured.

The firm filed on behalf of Sandra Jean McDougal and Eddie Junior Blocker, who both claim personal injuries “which could be permanent and disabling,” according to a news release.

Eglet Adams says they are suing for:

Pain

Suffering

Anxiety

Disability

Emotional Distress

Loss of earning capacity

Damages for past and future medical treatment

The news release also notes the plaintiffs alleged the tour company, earlier identified as Comedy On Deck Tours, was responsible for the driver’s hiring, training, retaining, supervision and control.

They are alleging the tour bus driver was negligent and traveling faster than the speed limit. Plaintiffs also allege the driver was inexperienced, incompetent and unfit to drive the bus.

Eglet Adams says its attorneys are asking for a Clark County District Court jury trial.