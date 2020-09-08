Las Vegas firefighters to host remembrance tribute on Sept. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters will hold a remembrance tribute on Friday morning, Sept. 11, to honor all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in the World Trade Center tragedy.

A longtime tradition in the fire service known as the “Tolling of the Bells” will be used during the remembrance.

At 6:50 a.m., the approximate time of the South Tower collapse at the World Trade Center, a bell will be rung in front of Las Vegas Fire Station Five, located at 1020 Hinson Street, and will be shown on the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

@LasVegasFD annual 9/11Tribute will be held. Please read the media release about COVID-19 safety precautions. We recommend watching the tribute live on our Facebook page: https://t.co/t9PSQ4HA3T pic.twitter.com/f5IPHVj6yg — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 8, 2020

In addition, a special U.S. flag that once flew over the World Trade Center will be hoisted to half-staff on the flagpole in front of Fire Station Five. On display in front of the station is a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. The city of New York has requested that the special flag be flown over the piece of steel at half-staff Sept. 11 each year. It has been done every year since Las Vegas received the flag in 2004, LVFR says.

After the bell ringing and flag raising, a retired New York City firefighter will sing the National Anthem. Frank Pizarro, now a Las Vegas resident, was a firefighter assigned to FDNY Engine 76 and was off duty when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says Pizarro went to see if he, and other off duty firefighters could help. When he arrived on scene, the first tower had already fallen. He and others started helping and as they were searching for victims, the second tower started to come down. The firefighters retreated into a parking garage which saved their lives. Pizarro, like many other firefighters, stayed on scene working the collapse for several consecutive days.

Pizarro asked to be a part of the tribute by singing the National Anthem. Pizarro is a professional singer, he was lead singer with the Platters for several years.

Because of COVID-19, only public safety personnel (police, fire, EMS) will be permitted on fire department property. Social distancing will be practiced and all personnel will wear masks, according to LVFR.