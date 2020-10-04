Las Vegas firefighters raise awareness about kitchen fires during ‘Fire Prevention Week’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters are raising awareness about the leading cause of fires in the valley during National Fire Prevention Week this year.

The week kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 4, and the theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s events will be held virtually.

The theme is fitting, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says, because they’ve seen an increase in the number of cooking fires so far this year, due to more people at home.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries 🙁. But it doesn’t have to be that way! 😀 #FirePreventionWeek “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen™” kicks off today. Learn more at https://t.co/Dqk3dIkbsQ! #education #firesafety #homesafety #cookingsafety pic.twitter.com/t7Psg2oYd5 — Sparky the Fire Dog (@Sparky_Fire_Dog) October 4, 2020

Since 1922, National Fire Prevention Week has been observed Sunday through Saturday of the week of Oct. 9. The president has also proclaimed a National Fire Prevention Week every year since 1925. It is the longest-running public-awareness campaign in the U.S., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign. Officials will work to educate everyone about simple, but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen, and 66% of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Safety tips from LVFR to prevent cooking fires:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is hosting a series of virtual events because fire stations are currently closed to visitors. You can watch the events on the department’s Twitter, Facebook or website.