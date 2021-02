LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters put out a small blaze at a one-story building in the 800 block of E. Sahara Avenue on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m., and were able to quickly knock down the flames. The building is on the north side of Sahara, near Commercial Center.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A news release from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue indicated the building might have been undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.