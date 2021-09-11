Las Vegas firefighters climb 1,455 steps in full gear at The STRAT to honor 9/11 heroes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Active firefighters came together this morning to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11 with a climb up 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Climbing the SkyPod’s 1,149-foot tower in full gear, each participant wore a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter to represent the heroes whose lives were lost.

This morning, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and first responders came together and climbed our tower’s 1,455 steps to represent the heroes whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001. 🇺🇸 #neverforget pic.twitter.com/SRg7347fMX — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) September 11, 2021

First responders from across the Las Vegas Valley participated in the climb, including:

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Fire Captain Anthony Clinker

Fire Engineer Chad Paddock

Firefighter and paramedic, Michael McFate

Following the climb, participants and family and friends were invited to raise a glass at PT’s Wings & Sports in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago.