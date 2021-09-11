Las Vegas firefighters climb 1,455 steps in full gear at The STRAT to honor 9/11 heroes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Active firefighters came together this morning to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11 with a climb up 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.
Climbing the SkyPod’s 1,149-foot tower in full gear, each participant wore a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter to represent the heroes whose lives were lost.
First responders from across the Las Vegas Valley participated in the climb, including:
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Fire Captain Anthony Clinker
- Fire Engineer Chad Paddock
- Firefighter and paramedic, Michael McFate
Following the climb, participants and family and friends were invited to raise a glass at PT’s Wings & Sports in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago.