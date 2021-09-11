Las Vegas firefighters climb 1,455 steps in full gear at The STRAT to honor 9/11 heroes

Photo: The STRAT Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Active firefighters came together this morning to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11 with a climb up 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Climbing the SkyPod’s 1,149-foot tower in full gear, each participant wore a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter to represent the heroes whose lives were lost.

First responders from across the Las Vegas Valley participated in the climb, including:

  • Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Fire Captain Anthony Clinker
  • Fire Engineer Chad Paddock
  • Firefighter and paramedic, Michael McFate

Following the climb, participants and family and friends were invited to raise a glass at PT’s Wings & Sports in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago.

  • Photo: The STRAT Hotel & Casino
  • Photo: The STRAT Hotel & Casino
  • Photo: The STRAT Hotel & Casino
  • Photo: The STRAT Hotel & Casino

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

