LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas firefighter accused of driving under the influence, running a red light, and causing a near-fatal crash before running from the police has posted bail, court records showed Tuesday.

Ryan Nimmo, 30, faced a total of six charges, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. He was arrested on Sunday after the crash which occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Warm Springs Road and Shadow Crest Street, near Spencer Street. The crash left a 49-year-old woman critically injured.

Nimmo is a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Las Vegas, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday. Nimmo was hired in Oct. 2016.

Ryan Nimmo appears in court on DUI and hit-and-run charges on Oct. 16, 2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Nimmo, who was driving a Chevy pickup truck, attempted to leave the crash scene but crashed into a palm tree, and then attempted to flee on foot. A witness followed him until police arrived and took him into custody.

On Monday morning, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Glen O’Brien told the court Nimmo was an extreme danger to the community. He said Nimmo had “extremely dangerous driving patterns” then fled the scene, was uncooperative with police, and “had to be restrained at the jail in a restraint chair in order to collect a blood draw.”

O’Brien asked for a $50,000 bail, no driving, and electronic and alcohol monitoring saying he was concerned Nimmo would not show up for future court appearances.

Court records show Nimmo was released on Tuesday after he posted bail. His next court appearance was originally scheduled for Oct. 19, but has been rescheduled to Feb. 22, 2024.

“My client and I take the allegations against him very seriously and will respond to them through the court process as it progresses through the justice system,” Nimmo’s attorney, Josh Tomsheck, said in a statement to 8 News Now.

The felony charges Nimmo faced include DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

The three misdemeanor charges were failure to maintain a travel lane or improper lane change, false statement to obstruct a public officer and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle or property.

According to court records, Nimmo faced DUI-related charges in 2015. He pleaded guilty to failure to maintain lane/improper lane change and the DUI charges were dismissed. He received a misdemeanor sentence which included paying fines.