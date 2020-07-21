Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Sun City Summerlin makes sweet rescue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Engine 107 made a sweet rescue Monday, reuniting a mama quail and her chicks. The crew from Sun City Summerlin helped make the save around noon.

According to the department’s Twitter, the chicks were stuck in a storm drain.

@LasVegasFD FS107 Sun City Summerlin during the Noon hour rescued some Quail Chicks that we’re stuck in a storm drain. Using a fire hose as a ramp, the mother Quail brought her chicks out. Some were brought out by a net. All are doing fine. pic.twitter.com/wu5BbaLI94 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 20, 2020

The mama’s quick thinking led her to use the fire hose as a ramp, where she brought some of the babies out. Firefighters were there for the assist, using a net to get the others.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the whole family is doing fine.