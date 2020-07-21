Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Sun City Summerlin makes sweet rescue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue/Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Engine 107 made a sweet rescue Monday, reuniting a mama quail and her chicks. The crew from Sun City Summerlin helped make the save around noon.

According to the department’s Twitter, the chicks were stuck in a storm drain.

The mama’s quick thinking led her to use the fire hose as a ramp, where she brought some of the babies out. Firefighters were there for the assist, using a net to get the others.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the whole family is doing fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories