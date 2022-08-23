LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is opening firefighter trainee recruitment next month.
Recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4. Candidates interested in fire and emergency medical service careers can apply through this link.
Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below:
- Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application
- Be a minimum of 18 years of age
- Have a high school diploma or equivalent
- Have a current Nevada State or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certificate on the date of a conditional job offer.
Job descriptions, fitness requirements, and other information can be found through this link. Questions can be e-mailed to Firerecruit@lasvegasnevada.gov.