New Las Vegas fire station specializes in chemical, biological and nuclear materials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new specialty fire station opened in the city of Las Vegas Thursday morning. The $9.3 million facility will serve the historic west Las Vegas neighborhood.

New Fire Station 3 replaces what was the oldest operating fire station in the city of Las Vegas. The previous building were demolished after nearly 40 years of service. The new station features a nod to the past with artwork murals that are based off of historical photographs from Fire Station 3.

Fire Station 3 is unique because it houses three different specialty units. They include the city’s hazmat crew and Southern Nevada’s only CBRNE unit, which specializes in the clean up of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive materials.

A CBRNE unit is a different type of a call. That’s where someone is intentionally trying to cause harm to the environment or to someone else. So, that’s a different approach, different timeline. There’s a whole different thought process,” said Louis Baker, LVFR construction project administrator.

The opening of the new station reunites the crew who were spread out to other stations while construction was taking place. The city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.