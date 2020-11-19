Las Vegas Fire & Rescue offers safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is offering tips to keep Las Vegans safe while they cook up delicious fun during the Thanksgiving holiday. The department says cooking is the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in our city.

The US Fire Administration notes thousands of residential fires are reported to fire departments nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, resulting in deaths, injuries and millions in property loss.

There were 10 fire responses on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas last year. LVFAR says it was the smallest number they’d seen in the last five years.

The department breaks down its safety tips in several areas, including deep frying turkeys, cooking in the kitchen and fireplaces.

When deep frying a turkey:

Only use an approved turkey fryer with four legs and a built-in thermostat

Fry outdoors, away from buildings and other combustible areas

Never use a fryer indoors

Keep children and pets away

Follow turkey size, cooking and oil instructions

Ensure turkey is completely thawed and dry

Do not put stuffing in the turkey

Remove gizzard bag

Lower turkey into hot oil slowly

Never leave fryer unattended

Wear fry gloves

Avoid splashing oil

If you are using an outdoor cooking device, keep it at least 10 feet from buildings and walls

When cooking in the kitchen:

Be on alert

Do not use the stove or stovetop if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol

Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling food

Turn off the stove if you leave the kitchen, no matter the duration

Check food regularly when simmering, baking, roasting or boiling

Remain in the home while cooking and use a timer

Keep anything that can catch on fire away from the stove

Use a natural gas or propane stove while cooking indoors

Make sure there isn’t a buildup of carbon monoxide

Run any vents in the kitchen

Open windows and doors in the kitchen at least once an hour

If the stove catches fire, shut it off and cover the burning pan with a lid or use a fire extinguisher Do not throw water, salt, flour or any substance on the fire

Turn the oven off and leave the door shut if it catches fire Call 911 and leave your home until firefighters arrive

If a fire is too large and you cannot handle it, evacuate the home and go to a safe place

Additional tips include:

Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly

Never leave candles unattended and keep them 12 inches away from combustible items LED candles are a good alternative

Make sure all smoking materials are properly extinguished and discarded

Never use a barbecue or other outdoor cooking device inside the home

Make sure the damper is open and chimney flue clear when using a fireplace Burn one log at a time Flame should never go above the top of the inside of the fireplace Discard ashes inside a pail of water and soak for several hours before discarding Do not discard ashes in the trash or store in cardboard boxes or trash bags

Make a final inspection of your home to ensure all appliances are turned off before going to bed

Take the trash out and keep it away from the house

Extinguish all candles and turn off holiday decorations

