Las Vegas Fire & Rescue offers safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is offering tips to keep Las Vegans safe while they cook up delicious fun during the Thanksgiving holiday. The department says cooking is the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in our city.
The US Fire Administration notes thousands of residential fires are reported to fire departments nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, resulting in deaths, injuries and millions in property loss.
There were 10 fire responses on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas last year. LVFAR says it was the smallest number they’d seen in the last five years.
The department breaks down its safety tips in several areas, including deep frying turkeys, cooking in the kitchen and fireplaces.
When deep frying a turkey:
- Only use an approved turkey fryer with four legs and a built-in thermostat
- Fry outdoors, away from buildings and other combustible areas
- Never use a fryer indoors
- Keep children and pets away
- Follow turkey size, cooking and oil instructions
- Ensure turkey is completely thawed and dry
- Do not put stuffing in the turkey
- Remove gizzard bag
- Lower turkey into hot oil slowly
- Never leave fryer unattended
- Wear fry gloves
- Avoid splashing oil
- If you are using an outdoor cooking device, keep it at least 10 feet from buildings and walls
When cooking in the kitchen:
- Be on alert
- Do not use the stove or stovetop if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol
- Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling food
- Turn off the stove if you leave the kitchen, no matter the duration
- Check food regularly when simmering, baking, roasting or boiling
- Remain in the home while cooking and use a timer
- Keep anything that can catch on fire away from the stove
- Use a natural gas or propane stove while cooking indoors
- Make sure there isn’t a buildup of carbon monoxide
- Run any vents in the kitchen
- Open windows and doors in the kitchen at least once an hour
- If the stove catches fire, shut it off and cover the burning pan with a lid or use a fire extinguisher
- Do not throw water, salt, flour or any substance on the fire
- Turn the oven off and leave the door shut if it catches fire
- Call 911 and leave your home until firefighters arrive
- If a fire is too large and you cannot handle it, evacuate the home and go to a safe place
Additional tips include:
- Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly
- Never leave candles unattended and keep them 12 inches away from combustible items
- LED candles are a good alternative
- Make sure all smoking materials are properly extinguished and discarded
- Never use a barbecue or other outdoor cooking device inside the home
- Make sure the damper is open and chimney flue clear when using a fireplace
- Burn one log at a time
- Flame should never go above the top of the inside of the fireplace
- Discard ashes inside a pail of water and soak for several hours before discarding
- Do not discard ashes in the trash or store in cardboard boxes or trash bags
- Make a final inspection of your home to ensure all appliances are turned off before going to bed
- Take the trash out and keep it away from the house
- Extinguish all candles and turn off holiday decorations
