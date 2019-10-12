Las Vegas Fire & Rescue hosts open house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue held a special event Saturday, marking the last day of Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters are doubling down on their message, after a string of serious fires over the last few days.

From blowing produce to pieces to showing daring demonstrations, Saturday’s Fire Prevention Week Open House is fun for the whole family.

“My favorite part today was the watermelon exploding. It was cool,” said Thomas Hendrich — Las Vegas local.

But even with all the ghoulish games, there’s a more serious message here. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue hopes events like this educate the public and help them become better prepared in the case of a fire.

“When the smoke alarm comes off, you get on the ground and you feel the door,” Thomas said. “If it’s hot, then you go to the other door, and get out of the house and meet somewhere.”

“You feel the door with the back of your hand, if it’s cold, then you go out that way,” Elizabeth Hendrich said.

Firefighters say their main goal is to keep the community safe.

“We want to make sure that people aren’t doing unsafe practices out there,” said Moke Sasaoka of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

There are a handful of fire-related deaths in Las Vegas each year. Just this past week — during Fire Prevention Week — three major fires have happened, one of which, claimed two lives.

“That just shows you the importance of getting that message out there, of being fire safe and being aware about matches and candles and all the hazards that are out there,” Sasaoka said.

That’s a message parents are happy their children are hearing.

“This is something that they’re going to remember for the rest of their life, and hopefully a few of these tips that they learn here today and see, will also stick with them,” Eddie Hendrich said.