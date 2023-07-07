LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you interested in becoming a firefighter? If so, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Explorer Program is holding an open recruitment for ages 15.5 to 25.

The open recruitment will take place at the Cashman Center where all applicants must attend three meetings in order to be eligible for acceptance to the program. The mandatory meetings are:

Orientation Day: July 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Written test: July 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Oral Interviews: July 23, times are yet to be determined

The department is accepting applications until July 16. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the following requirements:

Posses a valid driver’s license at the time of application

Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum

High school diploma or equivalent

Current Nevada State or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certificate. (This is desired but not required at the time of application)

For more information and to fill out a job interest card, click here.