LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – “Laboring on Labor Day” took on a whole new meaning for a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew on Monday after they celebrated a new life in an unexpected way.

“While this day is traditionally celebrated with rest or celebrations, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is celebrating an equally important labor of a baby girl delivered by one of our crews,” LVFR posted on its Facebook page.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew help deliver a newborn on Monday, Sept. 9, 2023. (LVFR/Facebook)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew help deliver a newborn on Monday, Sept. 9, 2023. (LVFR/Facebook)

A crew member can be seen holding the newborn in his arms inside a medical vehicle on Monday morning via photos on the Facebook post.

The post went on to say, “We would like to extend our best to you on Labor Day. Please remember to be safe and celebrate responsibly.”