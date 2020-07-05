Las Vegas Fire & Rescue: 146 fires during holiday, ‘at least 4 homes’ damaged

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Fourth of July holiday was one of the busiest for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) as they responded to 146 fires on Saturday. In 2019, firefighters responded to 130.

Over the course of the day, at least four homes were damaged by fire. The past four years on July 4, there was no significant damages to buildings, according to the agency.

Las Vegas firefighters say the number of 146 consists of all types of fires, including calls that were unfounded.

The majority were outside fires which consisted of brush, grass, trash cans, dumpsters, trees and other outside elements. Many of them were tree fires which were started by fireworks, LVFR says.

Below is a breakdown of the fires that damaged buildings/vehicles across the valley on July 4:

Outside fire in large property in the west valley: consumed two vehicles Firefighters were on scene for over an hour to make sure that fire was out

House fire on Piccola Way (Jones/Oakey): roof caught fire of a two-story house Firefighters were able to quickly put that fire out before there was significant damage

Two-story house fire on Pomerado Drive (Vegas/Buffalo): Flames coming from the roof, fire extended into the attic Significant damage, people displaced



Roof/attic destroyed by fire. Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

One-story house fire on Parsifal Place (Jones/US95): palm tree caught fire, extended to a parked vehicle The fire caused minor damage to the outside of the house

Two-story house fire on Red Badge Avenue (Centennial Pkwy/CC215): garage fire “completely gutted” the garage, according to LVFR, and destroyed a parked vehicle Significant damage to the garage, people displaced



Fire destroys a garage and a vehicle at a home in the northwest valley. Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

LVFR says there were no injuries reported in any of the incidents. Fireworks have not been ruled out in any of the fires. The cause of these fires remain under investigation.

The Combined Communications Center (Fire/Medical 9-1-1 Center) at Las Vegas Fire & Rescue headquarters handled nearly 1,400 calls during the holiday. The average number of calls in a day is 925.