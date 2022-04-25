LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Clark County Fire Department recovered two bodies from inside an underground tunnel.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, a fire was reported behind 8200 Dean Martin Drive, and crews responded at 3:24 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but had difficulty accessing the entire tunnel due to how narrow it was.

Several hours after the fire had been put out, and firefighters were able to complete a full search of the tunnel, they discovered the bodies of a man, woman, and multiple cats.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fire department recovers two bodies from underground tunnel fire (photo credit: Madison Kimbro KLAS)

(Photo credit: Clark County Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.