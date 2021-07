LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is mourning the “enormous loss” of one of its team members.

According to a post on Twitter, Gary Myers, who had been with the department for nearly three decades, died from COVID-19.

The post says Myers worked at the logistics center and was an administrative support assistant. Co-workers say Myers “had a cheerful personality, was always willing to help anyone any way he could and was well-liked by everyone in the department.”