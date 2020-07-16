Las Vegas Fire Chief announces resignation after 7 years, accepts position in California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fire Chief for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue will be stepping down after seven years in the position. Chief William “Willie” McDonald announced his resignation through a letter to City Manager Scott Adams.

8 News Now obtained a copy of the letter, which can be viewed in its entirety below:

In his letter, McDonald mentions how proud he was of his time in his position and that he was happy to be able to serve the community.

Chief McDonald’s final day on the job will be August 8, 2020, but he won’t be without a job for long. McDonald has accepted the position of Fire Chief for the Alameda County Fire Department in California. That’s according to Alameda County Fire Department’s Facebook page.

@LasVegasFD Fire Chief accepts position as Fire Chief of the Alameda County Fire Dept in California. Good luck on your new endeavor Chief. https://t.co/F2n0ezBvpe — Tim Szymanski (@firepeio) July 16, 2020

McDonald will be taking over for longtime Fire Chief David A. Rocha, who just retired after 33 years serving Alameda County. McDonald is a Fresno, California native, so the move will take him back closer to his hometown.

McDonald took over as Fire Chief in Las Vegas on August 12, 2013.