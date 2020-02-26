Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s 1st women deputy fire chiefs make history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first women ever to hold the position of Deputy Fire Chief with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue gave their first interviews Tuesday. The veteran firefighters were promoted a few weeks ago, adding a significant change in leadership.

Sarah McCrea and Dina Dalessio are inspiring the next generation of female firefighters.

They’ve both been with the department for more than 20 years and are leading the way in the predominantly male profession.

Both women called the promotion surreal. McCrea said she did not expect the call after working in the administration office for six years. Dalessio told us this job is one of her goals.

In their new roles, both want to enhance recruitment to fire service, especially with women. McCrea said less than five percent of the department is female and knows the significance of the new role.

“We know that it’s new, and there’s a lot of people looking and hoping that it’s the right move, and we can prove ourselves,” stated McCrea, deputy fire chief.

Dalessio, deputy chief of operations, said they’re hoping to inspire “other young women in a career in the fire service, that would make me very excited to know I was doing that.”

Besides fighting fires, the women have held numerous positions.

Dalessio’s resume includes serving as the Nevada Task Force 1 National FEMA team leader. The team responds to disasters around the country, including hurricanes.

McCrea was a member of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s technical rescue team and founder of the department’s nurse call line.

8 News Now will have more on their stories and history-making promotion next month during our Remarkable Women special.