LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to a building fire in the 1800 block of Industrial. It looks like an electronics recycling business is where the fire sparked.

Watch below to see what the fire looks like from the STRAT camera.

Initially, the fire was a 1-alarm fire, but it has since been upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. No other details were released.

This is a developing story.