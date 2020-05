LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue worked to put out a house fire near E. Charleston Boulevard and S. Eastern Avenue. It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m.

According to a tweet by the LVFD, firefighters were called to 1916 Ballard Dr. for an attic fire. When they arrived at the 1-story house, smoke could be seen from the home.

F3H TOC: 8:40PM. 1916 Ballard Dr. attic fire in 1-sto house, smoke showing on arrival, fire is OUT. No injuries reported, fire confined to attic, cause U/I. crews picking up #PIO1NEWS E4,201,8,4, T1, R4,204, CB3, EMS1, AR3, B1,3, 6i5,6,10,12 Incident #0173545 Ward: 3 pic.twitter.com/wCCkpiX3nw — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 19, 2020

The fire was confined to the attic, and no one was hurt. The damage to the property is not yet known.

No other details were released.