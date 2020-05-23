Las Vegas Fire and Rescue offer safety tips during long, holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations with many indoor and outdoor activities. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is offering some holiday safety tips to keep in mind while Southern Nevadans enjoy the long weekend.
GRILLING SAFETY: Many will be cooking outdoors over the weekend. Grilling safety tips include:
- When lighting a LP Gas Grill, make sure the cover is open
- Keep the grill at least ten feet from any combustible items such as walls of homes.
- Grilling is not permitted on apartment balconies or patios with an overhang.
- Do not grill with something overhead such as a deck, canopy or trees.
- Keep children away from the grill while cooking.
- Never leave the grill unattended while cooking.
- If using charcoal, make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before discarding.
- Make sure ashes cannot be spread by the wind, either soak or cover them when done.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue wants to remind Las Vegans that outside cooking devices, such as grills or barbecues, should never be used inside buildings.
WATER SAFETY: Many people will start dipping into pools to relieve the heat. Some water safety tips include:
- There should always be adult supervision when children and water are involved.
- Personal flotation devices should be used while in or near water.
- If you have a pool, have a designated pool watcher on duty to make sure no one can have an accident in the water or to keep children from drowning.
- Do not go swimming if under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
HIGHWAY SAFETY: Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest holidays on the highway. Driving safety tips include:
- Make sure everyone is buckled up before driving on the roadways
- If using a child seat, make sure it is properly installed and restrained.
- Carry water with you in case you get stuck in a traffic backup. It may last a long time.
- Never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Never get involved with “road rage.” It’s not worth it. Let it go!
HIKING: With extra time, many will head outdoors to hike this weekend. Some hiking safety tips include:
- Make sure you wear proper clothing and footwear.
- Have adequate water and other essentials with you while hiking.
- Have a communications device with you in case of an emergency.
- Let someone know what your plans and schedule are.
- Watch out for wildlife such as Bees and Snakes.
- Take it easy, don’t overdo it.
- If it looks like rain, get to high ground, stay out of washes and low lying areas.
PERSONAL SAFETY:
- Drink plenty of water
- Take frequent breaks especially if outside in the sun
- Wear sunscreen while outdoors
- Wear loose, light clothing while outdoors
As a reminder, fireworks are not permitted in Las Vegas. LVFR says some veterans suffer from PTSD due their service and fireworks can sometimes cause more suffering.
Have a safe weekend!