Las Vegas Fire and Rescue offer safety tips during long, holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations with many indoor and outdoor activities. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is offering some holiday safety tips to keep in mind while Southern Nevadans enjoy the long weekend.

GRILLING SAFETY: Many will be cooking outdoors over the weekend. Grilling safety tips include:

  • When lighting a LP Gas Grill, make sure the cover is open
  • Keep the grill at least ten feet from any combustible items such as walls of homes.
  • Grilling is not permitted on apartment balconies or patios with an overhang.
  • Do not grill with something overhead such as a deck, canopy or trees.
  • Keep children away from the grill while cooking.
  • Never leave the grill unattended while cooking.
  • If using charcoal, make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before discarding.
  • Make sure ashes cannot be spread by the wind, either soak or cover them when done.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue wants to remind Las Vegans that outside cooking devices, such as grills or barbecues, should never be used inside buildings.

WATER SAFETY: Many people will start dipping into pools to relieve the heat. Some water safety tips include:

  • There should always be adult supervision when children and water are involved.
  • Personal flotation devices should be used while in or near water.
  • If you have a pool, have a designated pool watcher on duty to make sure no one can have an accident in the water or to keep children from drowning.
  • Do not go swimming if under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

HIGHWAY SAFETY: Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest holidays on the highway. Driving safety tips include:

  • Make sure everyone is buckled up before driving on the roadways
  • If using a child seat, make sure it is properly installed and restrained.
  • Carry water with you in case you get stuck in a traffic backup.  It may last a long time.
  • Never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
  • Never get involved with “road rage.”  It’s not worth it.  Let it go!

HIKING: With extra time, many will head outdoors to hike this weekend. Some hiking safety tips include:

  • Make sure you wear proper clothing and footwear.
  • Have adequate water and other essentials with you while hiking.
  • Have a communications device with you in case of an emergency.
  • Let someone know what your plans and schedule are.
  • Watch out for wildlife such as Bees and Snakes.
  • Take it easy, don’t overdo it.
  • If it looks like rain, get to high ground, stay out of washes and low lying areas.

PERSONAL SAFETY:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take frequent breaks especially if outside in the sun
  • Wear sunscreen while outdoors
  • Wear loose, light clothing while outdoors

As a reminder, fireworks are not permitted in Las Vegas. LVFR says some veterans suffer from PTSD due their service and fireworks can sometimes cause more suffering.

Have a safe weekend!

