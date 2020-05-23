Las Vegas Fire and Rescue offer safety tips during long, holiday weekend

Cropped shot of a lit grill outside on a rainy day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations with many indoor and outdoor activities. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is offering some holiday safety tips to keep in mind while Southern Nevadans enjoy the long weekend.

GRILLING SAFETY: Many will be cooking outdoors over the weekend. Grilling safety tips include:

When lighting a LP Gas Grill, make sure the cover is open

Keep the grill at least ten feet from any combustible items such as walls of homes.

Grilling is not permitted on apartment balconies or patios with an overhang.

Do not grill with something overhead such as a deck, canopy or trees.

Keep children away from the grill while cooking.

Never leave the grill unattended while cooking.

If using charcoal, make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before discarding.

Make sure ashes cannot be spread by the wind, either soak or cover them when done.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue wants to remind Las Vegans that outside cooking devices, such as grills or barbecues, should never be used inside buildings.

WATER SAFETY: Many people will start dipping into pools to relieve the heat. Some water safety tips include:

There should always be adult supervision when children and water are involved.

Personal flotation devices should be used while in or near water.

If you have a pool, have a designated pool watcher on duty to make sure no one can have an accident in the water or to keep children from drowning.

Do not go swimming if under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

HIGHWAY SAFETY: Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest holidays on the highway. Driving safety tips include:

Make sure everyone is buckled up before driving on the roadways

If using a child seat, make sure it is properly installed and restrained.

Carry water with you in case you get stuck in a traffic backup. It may last a long time.

Never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Never get involved with “road rage.” It’s not worth it. Let it go!

HIKING: With extra time, many will head outdoors to hike this weekend. Some hiking safety tips include:

Make sure you wear proper clothing and footwear.

Have adequate water and other essentials with you while hiking.

Have a communications device with you in case of an emergency.

Let someone know what your plans and schedule are.

Watch out for wildlife such as Bees and Snakes.

Take it easy, don’t overdo it.

If it looks like rain, get to high ground, stay out of washes and low lying areas.

PERSONAL SAFETY:

Drink plenty of water

Take frequent breaks especially if outside in the sun

Wear sunscreen while outdoors

Wear loose, light clothing while outdoors

As a reminder, fireworks are not permitted in Las Vegas. LVFR says some veterans suffer from PTSD due their service and fireworks can sometimes cause more suffering.

Have a safe weekend!