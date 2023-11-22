LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A firefighter with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is not only fighting fires but also setting records.

In August, Captain Jacqueline Belluomini took part in the annual Firefighter Challenge. She beat her own record in the women’s 40 to 49 female category after taking a six-year break from racing.

She is now a record holder.

“They don’t have a clock on the course, I was just trying to finish,” she said. “It is a worldwide event, there are different leagues in different countries.”

She says the challenge was first considered a physical fitness test for firefighters and then turned into an official sporting event.

“So, I started when I first got hired and I raced for about 10 years,” Belluomini said. “Last year, one of my friends on the department she came to me and said she would really want to do it,” says Belluomini.

Jessica Garboski, also with the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue trained with Belluomini.

“Jackie has been a really big mentor of mine and she [has] helped push me beyond limits,” Garboski said.

Belluomini told 8 News Now the most difficult part for some women in the race was having to drag a dummy that weighed 165 pounds.

8 News Now Anchor Ozzy Mora tried it herself and can confirm it’s definitely not as easy as it looks.

“So, what it consists of is we are in [and] it’s supposed to imitate everything we do on the fire ground,” Belluomini said.

Firefighters climb about 63 steps to the top of the fire tower while carrying a 42-pound hose. Once they get to the top, they drop the hose while pulling another 42-pound hose on a roll to the top, eventually making their way to the dummy.

“And [then] drag it backwards 106 feet,” Belluomini said about the course.

Belluomini called it a brotherhood of firefighters.

“We need to recruit everybody, there’s a shortage,” she said.

LVFR Chief Fernando Gray agrees and said there needs to be more female recruits.

“From a national perspective about, 6% of career firefighters are female,” Gray said.

According to Women in Fire, women made their way into the ranks of seasonal wildland firefighters in the early 70’s. About 11,000 women in the U.S. work as career firefighters and officers.

“Here in the Las Vegas department, we have 14 percent of our personnel are identifying as female,” Gray said.

Belluomini is one of two female captains in her department. Gray thanked her for inspiring a new generation of female firefighters.

“And also seeing them thrive as far as getting opportunities,” he said.

For Belluomini, her journey is about getting to the finish line.

Belluomini was recently recognized during the Las Vegas City Council meeting. She was thanked for paving a path forward for women and men in fire. She finished the course with a time of two minutes and 28 seconds.