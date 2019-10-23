Las Vegas Fire and Rescue: 6 fires sparked in same area in 2-weeks span; 3 ruled arson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Arson Investigators are looking into six fires that have occurred in the same area of a northwest neighborhood within the same time frame. The fires were sparked in the 6000 block of Bromely Avenue near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard.

According to investigators, starting on Oct. 9, two dumpsters, three vehicles, and a laundry room were set on fire during the course of two weeks. They were all located in the immediate location. All of the fires occurred between 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. There are no witnesses in connection with any of the incidents.

Three vehicles were destroyed in the fires. There was also minor damage in connection with the laundry room fire, but no one was hurt.

According to fire officials, at least three of the fires have been ruled an arson. But there isn’t a known suspect.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is aware of the fires, and officers in the area have been alerted to be on the lookout for a suspected arsonist. Fire crews have also been advised to ensure that arson investigators are notified about any fires in the area of Bromley Avenue.

Arson Investigators are asking for the public for help. If anyone has any information that might help with the investigation, they can contact Arson Investigators by calling 702-229-0363. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.