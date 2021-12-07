Las Vegas filmmakers highlight little-known story of USS Arizona’s band

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve most likely heard the stories of bravery and survival from Pearl Harbor but there is one story that hasn’t always been told accurately. And that’s why two local filmmakers set out to make sure the narrative was revised.

It’s the story of 21 men. Young men. All musicians aboard the USS Arizona. The only band in history who formed and trained together and then fought and died together.

“The myth is that on, when the bombs hit December 7, that the band was in their hammocks. That they were asleep,” said Annette Hull, filmmaker.

Not true, said Conter, who is one of only two living survivors from the ship.

“They laid down their instruments and ran to the general corner station. We were alive for about 12 minutes on the ship before it blew up,” he said.

It’s their story and sacrifice that inspired Las Vegas filmmakers Annette and Warren Hull.

“They mattered,” Annette Hull said.

These 21 sailors immortalized in the documentary “A Band to Honor” is a labor of love for the Hulls.

“My dad was a WWII veteran and you know we’re losing all of them,” Warren Hull said.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Nearly half, 1,177, of those lives lost were on the USS Arizona.

It was the greatest loss of life on any ship in American history.

“Every one of those men who died that day, had a story. It was a short story for a lot of them. Some were only 16, 17 years old,” Warren Hull said.

“It’s a very emotional journey we take people on,” Annette Hull added.

The documentary brings a piece of history to life. A 20-piece band forever enshrined.

The original score of “A Band to Honor” was produced by Green Valley High School graduate Holly Amber Church who now works in Hollywood.

You can stream the documentary on Vudu and also find it on Blu-ray at the big box retailers.