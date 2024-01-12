LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 51-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after the FBI raided his home and found 422 grams of methamphetamine and about 127 grams of fentanyl in 2022.

Daniel Thorndal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine after an FBI investigation, according to court documents. On two separate instances — April 15 and April 21, 2022 — Thorndall sold drugs at his residence. An FBI raid on May 6, 2022, turned up the drugs along with a .380 caliber pistol “that was possessed in furtherance of the drug conspiracy,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Thorndal to 10 years, plus four years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jacob Operskalski prosecuted the case.