LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man with a prior felony conviction was sentenced to 46 months in prison after police found a rifle in his car after he walked barefoot into a casino demanding money, the U.S. States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Martel Deavon Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on July 5, 2020, Nelson left his car running at a curb outside of a Las Vegas casino’s entrance. He then walked barefoot into the casino, went to the bar, and told the cashier “give me my money.”

Court documents said that Nelson because “belligerent” and lunged at one of the security officers.

While security was dealing with Nelson inside the casino, a security officer outside the casino looked into his car and saw an AR-15 pattern firearm between the driver seat and center console. LMVPD responded to the scene and executed a search warrant for Nelson’s car, according to court documents.

Officers found a short-barreled rifle with an obliterated serial number, a vertical foregrip, and a large-capacity magazine inserted. According to court documents, Nelson has a prior felony conviction in San Bernardino County, California for attempted murder, so by law, he is prohibited to possess a firearm.

Nelson was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.