LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun in Las Vegas.

According to court documents, Alfonzo Lee Womack has prior felony convictions in Clark County, and Sacramento County, California, and is prohibited by law from possessing any firearm.

On Oct. 5, Womack possessed and fired four firearms in a desert area near Sloan, Nevada, one of which was modified in a way that turned it into a machine gun, court documents revealed.

Womack also admitted that he possessed two unserialized privately made firearms, oftentimes referred to as ‘ghost guns.’

Womack faces a total statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a period of supervised release, and a fine. U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum scheduled sentencing for November 21, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.