LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a steady dose of above-normal temperatures so far in July, Las Vegas is getting its share of the heat that’s likely to produce the hottest month on record.

Climate experts are saying July will break the record set in July 2021.

A tweet by Gavin Schmidt, of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said Thursday, “Leading NASA climate expert (me!) says July likely to be hottest month on record.”

It was the hottest June on record, according to NASA’s global temperature analysis. (NASA)

This summer’s heat is a continuation of June’s sizzling temperatures. Scientists say it’s connected to El Niño’s climate effects, which are likely to continue into 2024.

A graphic produced by NASA shows the desert Southwest and Las Vegas escaped the June heat that was taking a toll on other parts of the world. But ocean temperatures fuel El Niño — particularly off the west coast of South America.

A report from WFLA in Florida in June details what’s happening with ocean temperatures. “Statistically impossible” increases in ocean temperatures are likely the result of “a compounding coalescence of various factors – some natural and some human-caused.”

Las Vegas temperatures so far this month. (Accuweather)

Las Vegas has been hotter in July, exceeding the normal temperature consistently. While an extreme heat warning continues, daily highs and overnight lows have been above normal. Temperatures aren’t expected to drop closer to normal for another week.