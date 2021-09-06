Las Vegas federal air marshal dies after contracting COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shawn Hennessee, a senior federal air marshal in Las Vegas, died on Thursday, Aug. 26 after contracting COVID-19. He joined the program in 2002, following 13 years in the United States Air Force, according to a news release from the Air Marshal Association.

Hennessee leaves behind a wife, broth and sister.

The Federal Air Marshal Service deploys armed marshals on U.S. aircraft around the world to protect the transportation system to protect airlines passengers and crew against a criminal or terrorist attack.

Hennessee’s funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Dr. in Henderson.