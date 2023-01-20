LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas FBI is looking for a 77-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months.

Johnnie “John” Weins was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 4, 2022, and has had no contact with loved ones since then. According to the FBI, he was last known to have traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego, California, and was last seen in San Diego going into Tijuana, Mexico.

The FBI said Wiens may have no way of contacting family, may not have money and may be in immediate need of assistance.

He is described as having brown/gray hair, hazel eyes, and being 6’1″ tall and 183 pounds. He has a surgical scar on his back and a lump on the right side of his neck. He was last seem wearing a brown button-up long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.