LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas family is grateful after they turned down multiple offers to go on the doomed Titanic trip on OceanGate’s “Titan.” The submersible imploded during a dive on Sunday, June 18 killing all five people onboard according to the United States Coast Guard.

The story captured the attention of the world and spotlighted those who had the chance to go on the Titan which included a Las Vegas father and son. Jay Bloom and his 20-year-old Sean Bloom were initially excited to go on the trip to see the Titanic first-hand.

“Stockton [Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate] brought him the opportunity and he wanted to do this mainly for me because he knew what a big fan of the Titanic I was. He was excited too,” Sean Bloom explained.

Stockton Rush flew down to meet the family in March 2023. They went and toured the Titanic Exhibit at the Luxor together and brought up their concerns about the sub.

“My biggest problem with the whole thing and the reason we ended up not going was with the submarine itself. I was worried about the structural integrity and the way it was controlled,” Sean said.

After turning down the offer, they received a text from Stockton Rush offering them a $200,000 discount on the $250,000 price for each of them to go. They again said no.

When they heard the news about the sub imploding, it haunted them.

“When I saw the fourth picture of the father and son, I would look at that and just think but for one decision that would be our picture,” Jay Bloom explained.

“This attention is making us realize how real this situation is and the fact the father and son on the submarine would have been us if we didn’t say no to Stockton that would have been us,” Sean Bloom explained.

They told 8 News Now if the chance came to go see the Titanic again it would depend on who was offering.

As for implosion, the investigation continues by the United States Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as they examine OceanGate looking at a possible criminal probe. The company has since shuttered its website. No timeline for the investigation has been released.