LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A jury has found a Las Vegas father guilty of shooting and killing his 14-year-old son.

Wendell Melton is on trial for the murder of his son Giovanni after detectives say the two were having an argument before Wedell pulled the trigger in 2017. At the time the teen’s mother claimed her ex-husband killed Giovanni because he was gay.

At the time of the shooting, Henderson police said Giovanni was not living at home.

Earlier, court documents revealed a complicated past for the Melton family, including a lingering custody battle for Giovanni and his sibling, that included being abandoned by their mother, along with Wendell illegally having guns and threatening his family with them.

Melton was facing several charges including first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and child abuse, neglect, and endangerment.

On Wednesday, jurors returned with a verdict of guilty on all counts.

Jurors will return on Thursday, May 5, for a penalty phase in the case.