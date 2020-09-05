Las Vegas Farm moving forward with fall activities with health, safety protocols in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Like many businesses across the valley, the Las Vegas Farm, located on Grand Teton and Tenaya, has been hit hard financially by the pandemic.

The owner of the Farm says these setbacks aren’t stopping them from moving forward with fall activities.

The northwest valley business is a sanctuary for animals that have been abused or neglected.

“Every animal here comes to us in trouble. Every animal comes to us in a horrific state,” owner of Las Vegas Farm Sharon Linsenbardt said.

Linsenbardt has dedicated her life to rehabilitating animals, but it comes at a cost. Due to the pandemic, the Farm lost its steady stream of field trips and weddings.

“Without those sources of income, it’s really difficult for us to be able to feed and care for these animals that are in trouble,” she said.

Linsenbardt is now looking towards fall, hoping it can give them the boost they need.

During the fall season, families come to feed animals and pick some pumpkins. Despite the pandemic, the Farm will be moving forward with some family friendly activities, in a safe fashion.

The owner says she will work with the city and county to keep visitors safe.

“We’re going to find out what the criteria is, listen to all the rules and regulations, see what we can do to work around that with masks and hand washing,” she said.

Linsenbardt plans to sell pumpkins, but spread the area out to keep families socially distanced from one another.

She says her business has hosted fall festivals for over 40 years, and she wants to continue that tradition.

“We truly get amazing families here, and they come in and spend hours. Each time they walk in this gate they help us feed these animals,” she added.

Linsenbardt is keeping the Farm open every weekend, so the community can browse their farmers market and interact with the animals. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Farm is taking volunteers for the season. If you’re interested, or would like to donate supplies, click HERE.

Jones Feed, a local animal supply store, has an account with the Farm. Community members can go there and purchase feed for the Las Vegas Farm.